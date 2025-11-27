Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aesthetician Labs, Australia Did It, Mystic Forge, Rami Ismail

Australia Did It Releases Its First Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the reverse tactical bullet hell game, Australia Did It, as we get a better look at the gameplay

Article Summary Australia Did It debuts first gameplay trailer, showcasing its unique reverse tactical bullet hell mechanics.

Take control as a mercenary defending a cargo train across a monster-filled, drained Atlantic Ocean basin.

Deploy and merge 30+ unit types, unlocking 1,500+ combinations for strategic, explosive battles.

Customize your crew and strategies using Reward Cards to survive intense, real-time enemy waves.

Indie game developers Rami Ismail and Aesthetician Labs, along with publisher Mystic Forge, dropped a new trailer this week for Australia Did It. In case you missed this one, this is a genre-bending title as you're getting a reverse tactical bullet hell title with turn-based tower defense mechanics mixed into it. This video showcases the gameplay you'll encounter in the title, as you'll be part of the security detaiil guarding a cargo train trying to get to its end destination in one piece along with all of the goods its shipping. Enjoy the video as they are also signing people up for the game's first Playtest on Steam.

Australia Did It

Set in a drained Atlantic Ocean basin following a mysterious catastrophic event, Australia Did It casts players as hired mercenaries defending a cargo train as it navigates through a monster-ridden drained seabed. Your mission? Escort precious cargo across this hostile terrain by holding off endless waves of enemies at every station. If the shipment arrives intact, we'll call it a win. Whether you survive or not.

Defend Your Station: Before the train departs, strategically deploy and position your limited units to hold off relentless waves of enemies. Think chess, but faster and with potentially explosive mistakes.

Before the train departs, strategically deploy and position your limited units to hold off relentless waves of enemies. Think chess, but faster and with potentially explosive mistakes. Evolve Your Units: Merge units on the fly to unlock 1,500+ combinations across 30+ unit types. Create ridiculously powerful new units or niche specialists. Experimentation is key….. just try not to blow yourself up.

Merge units on the fly to unlock 1,500+ combinations across 30+ unit types. Create ridiculously powerful new units or niche specialists. Experimentation is key….. just try not to blow yourself up. Survive The Reverse Bullet Hell: Once the train's moving, chaos begins. Engage in intense real-time battles where you become the Bullet Hell, mowing down thousands in sensory-overload shootouts. Remember, only the cargo's survival is mandatory.

Once the train's moving, chaos begins. Engage in intense real-time battles where you become the Bullet Hell, mowing down thousands in sensory-overload shootouts. Remember, only the cargo's survival is mandatory. Customize Your Strategies: After each successful station, choose from special Reward Cards that grant substantial perks and boosts. Craft unique builds by mixing cards with your evolving crew for creative new strategies.

