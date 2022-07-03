Autonauts Vs. Piratebots Will Be Released In Late July

Curve Games and Denki revealed this past week that we will be getting Autonauts Vs. Piratebots on Steam later this month. The game will be taking your favorite characters from the Autonauts and putting them into an entirely new situation as it is a fight for survival against attackers from the sea. It will be up to you to create, automate, and defend an impenetrable base as you will have to build forces that you will program to battle through five different zones. You'll need to hone your assembly skills and figure out quickly how to command a Bot army to fight off an entire Piratebot invasion. Check out the latest trailer for the game down below as it will be released on July 28th, 2022.

Autonauts Vs. Piratebots is a whole new game of automation and strategy for novices and veterans alike. Be the captain of your own destiny in this swashbuckling simulation that boasts an in-depth campaign across procedurally-generated worlds. Players will need to use crafting, world-building and RTS thinking to reclaim Autonauts settlements from marauding Piratebots, all while honing their Bot coding skills. Use coding and automation to scavenge the world for resources, create industrious Workerbots and train them to become fearless Defencebots to combat fearsome Piratebots. Build mighty defensive walls and deploy armed towers to stop the relentless pillaging Piratebot raiders in their tracks. Salvage essential new technology from the black-hearted Piratebots to drive them from the land while you free your fellow Autonauts. Autonauts Vs. Piratebots marries an utterly charming artistic vibe with an innovative and intuitive 'show-and-tell' Scratch-style coding system to make unique automation gameplay accessible to all. Nows your chance to code and command an entire army of cute Autonaut Defencebots to conquer hordes of rough and tough Piratebots!