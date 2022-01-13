Avatar: Reckoning Will be A New Mobile-Centric MMORPG

The world of Avatar is coming to iOS and Android in a new expansive title as we got a teaser today for the mobile-exclusive Avatar: Reckoning. This project is one of the biggest multi-studio undertakings we've seen in a hot minute as the game is being worked on by Archosaur Games, being published globally by Level Infinite, with the aid of Tencent, Lightstorm Entertainment, and Disney. This particular game will be a mobile multiplayer online role-playing shooter created specifically for mobile gamers and will remain exclusive to those platforms with no PC or console port. Here's the official description of the game along with the teaser art from the team.

Avatar: Reckoning will transport players to never-before-seen parts of Pandora where they will meet new Na'vi clans fighting to defend their home, battle powerful RDA troops seeking to exploit the resources of the moon, and encounter spectacular alien creatures – all playable solo or in dynamic multiplayer matches. Players will level up their Avatar character, equip powerful weapons, and battle through single player story missions, co-op and player-vs-player (PvP) game modes with innovative combat tailored for touchscreens. Built on Unreal Engine 4, Avatar: Reckoning will deliver cutting-edge visuals for mobile devices when it is released this year.

Beyond being able to go to the game's website (linked above) and signing up for updates, there's no other information on the game beyond the confirmation it will be released sometime in 2022. Which, as we're rightful to assume, is being done in conjunction with the release of Avatar 2, set to also be released sometime this year. While the story we have is pretty basic, we also don't know if this will be based on the events of the second film, or perhaps take place between the first and the second one. We'll keep an eye out for further developments, but it sounds like we won't see much of anything until Summer at the earliest.