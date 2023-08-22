Posted in: GameMill Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest For Balance Arrives In September

Nickelodeon and GameMill Entertainment have revealed Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest For Balance is coming out next month.

GameMill Entertainment and Nickelodeon have revealed the official release date for their latest venture together, Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest For Balance. Unlike many of the previous games that have taken on the franchise, this is a 3D adventure game that will take you on a journey through many of the iconic storylines from the series. You will join Aang on his journey to master the elements, both in solo and co-op, as you are given a first-hand chance at being a part of this universe. Will you be able to restore balance to the world or see it consumed by the powers all around? Enjoy the trailer and info on the game below, as it will be released on September 22nd, 2023, for PC via Steam and all three major consoles.

"Relive unforgettable moments from the Avatar series while navigating fun and challenging puzzles based on the four elements. Explore key locations across the four nations as you interact with iconic characters, complete side quests, upgrade your abilities, and defeat the adversaries from the Fire Nation. Made with family play in mind, journey solo or together in exciting two-player local and online co-op as nine different characters.

Embrace Your Destiny and experience Aang's original adventure. Replay any of the 18 thrilling chapters whenever you choose to relive your favorite moments from the series.

and experience Aang's original adventure. Replay any of the 18 thrilling chapters whenever you choose to relive your favorite moments from the series. Explore the World of Avatar as you travel to the four corners of the elemental lands solo, or in local and online co-op, as nine different playable characters, including Aang, Toph, Sokka, and Katara.

of Avatar as you travel to the four corners of the elemental lands solo, or in local and online co-op, as nine different playable characters, including Aang, Toph, Sokka, and Katara. Master the Elements by completing complex puzzles utilizing bending and the unique abilities of water, earth, fire, and air.

by completing complex puzzles utilizing bending and the unique abilities of water, earth, fire, and air. Restore Balance to the World by using your upgradable elemental abilities and a mix of bending-based combos to defeat the adversarial soldiers of the Fire Nation.

