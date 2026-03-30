Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: co op, comedy, horror, Invader Studios, Panic Delivery

Avoid Becoming a Disposal Courier In Newly Revealed Panic Delivery

Why would anyone need a package delivered in the middle of a dystopian monster society? You'll get paid to find out in Panic Delivery

Article Summary Panic Delivery is a new 4-player online co-op game where you deliver packages in a monster-filled dystopia.

Survive unpredictable, procedurally generated levels using tools, weapons, and teamwork—or panic solo.

A shared 99 lives system means every team death brings you closer to total failure and lost rewards.

Complete delivery, recovery, and smuggling missions while balancing horror, humor, and high-risk gameplay.

Invader Studios revealed their next game on the way this year as they announced the new multiplayer co-op game Panic Delivery. The game will have you and your friends playing as delivery workers, trying to run packages to clients who live in a not-too-secure dystopian society where monsters creep up everywhere. Can you get your deliveries to people and not cbecome one of the hundreds of disposable casualties of the company? Enjoy the trailer and detsils here as the game is currently being planned for Q2 2026.

Get Packages On Time in the Dystopian Future That is Panic Delivery

At Panic Delivery, we pride ourselves on efficiency, teamwork, and minimal survival expectations. Strap on your unique, customizable uniform, grab your parcels, and head out into a world where every delivery could be your last. Thankfully, you won't be alone – team up with up to three other couriers in a frantic 4-player online co-op experience. Just remember: sticking together improves your odds… slightly. Between monstrous encounters, unpredictable environments, and physics-driven chaos, no shift is ever the same. One minute you're carefully transporting fragile cargo, the next you're sprinting for your life while your teammate screams over proximity chat. It's all part of the service.

4-Player Online Co-op Chaos: Team up (or panic solo) to deliver packages across deadly locations, from a monster-infested haunted amusement park and the human-cloning Panic Factory to an Antarctic base hiding alien secrets.

Team up (or panic solo) to deliver packages across deadly locations, from a monster-infested haunted amusement park and the human-cloning Panic Factory to an Antarctic base hiding alien secrets. 99 Lives System: A shared pool of 99 lives raises the stakes: each team death brings you closer to total failure, wiping session-based progression like packages, items, and earnings. Lives follow the host's save, while individual progression (cosmetics, challenges, titles) remains intact.

A shared pool of 99 lives raises the stakes: each team death brings you closer to total failure, wiping session-based progression like packages, items, and earnings. Lives follow the host's save, while individual progression (cosmetics, challenges, titles) remains intact. Delivery Missions: Transport packages of varying risk and fragility through hazardous environments. The harder the job, the bigger the reward… if you survive.

Transport packages of varying risk and fragility through hazardous environments. The harder the job, the bigger the reward… if you survive. Recovery Missions: Lost cargo isn't lost forever. Use tracking devices to retrieve packages scattered across dangerous terrain.

Lost cargo isn't lost forever. Use tracking devices to retrieve packages scattered across dangerous terrain. Smuggling Missions: Join the human resistance by preparing and delivering special packages with unique tools and items… just don't let management find out.

Join the human resistance by preparing and delivering special packages with unique tools and items… just don't let management find out. Survival, Tools & Weapons: Fend off hostile monsters or outrun them using weapons, gadgets, traversal tools, and monster repellents. Sometimes running really is the best option.

Fend off hostile monsters or outrun them using weapons, gadgets, traversal tools, and monster repellents. Sometimes running really is the best option. Dynamic, Replayable Worlds: Procedurally generated levels keep every run fresh, unpredictable, and full of monstrous surprises.

Procedurally generated levels keep every run fresh, unpredictable, and full of monstrous surprises. High-Risk, High-Reward Gameplay: Speed, care, and strategy pay off. Deliver quickly and intact to earn bonuses and stay on the good side of both clients and your monstrous bosses.

Speed, care, and strategy pay off. Deliver quickly and intact to earn bonuses and stay on the good side of both clients and your monstrous bosses. Horror Meets Humor: A twisted blend of creepy atmospheres and absurd, tongue-in-cheek comedy ensures every delivery is a chaotic, memorable adventure.

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