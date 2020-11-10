Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Announces Online Schedule

The filks behind Games Done Quick have officially released their schedule for the next event, Awesome Games Done Quick 2021. Much as the previous event was handled, due to the ongoing pandemic and the fact that the United States can't be bothered to get a grip on things, the entire event will be taking place online as they broadcast it entirely on Twitch. The event will take place from January 3rd-10th, 2021, with an array of retro games ready to be completed as quickly as possible, all in the name of charity. You can check out the complete schedule here, as they have laid out everything for all eight days with tentative times for them to take place.

A bit of a change coming to this year's event is that the charity being benefitted this time around is the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Donations can be made directly to the charity during the event via the viewing page on GDQ's website. One hundred percent of all AGDQ 2021 Online donations go directly to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, no matter where your donation comes in from, as many like to do their donations through Twitch during the event itself. Something else to take note of is that, much like the Summer event, a lot of the usual suspects seem to be absent. A good example of this is that while there are a few Mario events, the primary Mario Speedrunning community appears to be almost entirely absent. There's also no DOOM runs this time around and no versions of Punch-Out!! to be seen. However, there does appear to be more submissions for Mega Man, The Legend Of Zelda, and Metroid titles in this year's run, along with a number of games released within the past calendar year added to the mix.