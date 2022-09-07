Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Officially Announced

Games Done Quick revealed this week that they are officially bringing back Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 this January. It looks like the team will be forgoing holding the event in Florida again, and instead, will be holding AGDQ 2023 as an online-only event from January 8th-15th. This event will be held in support of Prevent Cancer Foundation, which is dedicated to cancer prevention and early detection. Those who tune in to the GDQ Twitch channel this January can donate directly to the charity during the event through a plethora of options, including through their official website and via Twitch. They're currently taking signups for the event at the link above for those looking to contribute a run, as we'll probably see the final list of runners in December.

Games Done Quick has been hosting speedrunning marathons for more than a decade. The purpose is simple: Expert players from around the world highlight their skills by beating games as quickly as possible – often taking minutes to run through video games that might ordinarily require dozens of hours to complete. All the while, viewers give donations in a raucous livestream, the proceeds of which are given directly to the event's charity partner. These events feature high-level gameplay by speedrunners raising money for charity. Games Done Quick has teamed up with several charities in its 12-year history, including Doctors Without Borders and Prevent Cancer Foundation. To date, Games Done Quick has raised over $41 million for charity.

The Prevent Cancer Foundation is celebrating 35 years as the only U.S. nonprofit organization focused solely on saving lives across all populations through cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated. The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options.