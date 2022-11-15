Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Reveals Full Schedule

Organizers at GDQ have revealed the full schedule of games set to run during Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 this January. The event will be taking place from January 8th-15th, 2023, as they raise funds for charity throughout the event. But unlike the Summer Games Done Quick that was held earlier this year, they will be keeping this one online rather than returning to Florida in January. The current schedule can be found on their website, and it includes a number of additions that feel like a GDQ event that we've come to know over the past few years, with everything being shuffled almost entirely online. This year's charity will once again be the Prevent Cancer Foundation, which you can read more about down at the bottom.

"The Prevent Cancer Foundation is the only U.S.-based nonprofit organization solely dedicated to cancer prevention and early detection. Our mission is saving lives across all populations through cancer prevention and early detection. The Foundation funds important research grants and fellowships at some of the most prestigious academic institutions and medical centers across the U.S. The goal of the Prevent Cancer Foundation's research program is to identify and fund innovative projects with the potential to make substantial contributions to cancer prevention or early detection.

The Foundation is committed to providing evidence-based information about how you can prevent cancer or detect it early through healthy lifestyle choices, vaccinations, and medical screenings. The Foundation reaches out to communities through programs and grants that allow us to fund nationally and globally and act locally. By empowering those who know their communities best, we are able to help implement lifesaving programs that benefit all populations, especially the medically underserved. By engaging policymakers and grassroots supporters through advocacy, the Foundation promotes the enactment of laws, regulations and funding that prioritize cancer research and prevention and support the needs of cancer patients and their families."