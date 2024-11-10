Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Awesome Games Done Quick, games done quick

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 Reveals Schedule

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 will take place this January, but before that, organizers have unveiled the schedule for next year's event

Article Summary Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 set for January 5-12 in Pittsburgh, raising funds for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Featuring top speedrunners, AGDQ 2025 aims to collect donations with exciting gameplay of classic and new titles.

Games Done Quick has raised over $50 million, supporting causes like cancer prevention and global health.

Prevent Cancer Foundation enhances early detection projects, aiming to reduce cancer deaths by 40% by 2035.

Organizers for Games Done Quick have revealed the official lineup for Awesome Games Done Quick 2025, taking place this January. The event will be held from January 5-12 in person at the Wyndham Grand in downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and will feature dozens of speedrunners playing a variety of classic titles and a few newer ones, all with the goal of raising money for a worthy cause. This time around, the event will be raising funds for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to cancer prevention and early detection. Some of the big runs being promoted this year include Astro Boy by KingJO444, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Randomizer with ZFG, and the Pokémon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire – Any% Race with Corvimae and Sanjan. More details for the schedule can be found on their website.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025

Games Done Quick is a series of charity video game marathons. These events feature high-level gameplay by speedrunners raising money for charity. Games Done Quick has teamed up with several charities in its nine-year history, including Doctors Without Borders and the Prevent Cancer Foundation. We are currently the largest fundraising event globally for both charities! To date, Games Done Quick has raised over 50 million dollars for charity. We also average over 3000 people in attendance at our events, including staff, volunteers, runners, and attendees just looking to have fun and support the event!

Prevent Cancer Foundation

The Prevent Cancer Foundation is the only U.S.-based nonprofit organization solely dedicated to cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated. We are driven by a vision of a world where cancer is preventable, detectable and beatable for all. The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options.

