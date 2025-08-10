Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Axis Football 2026, Axis Games

Axis Football 2026 Set For Launch in Early September

Axis Football 2026 will bring you a different kind of football game just in time for the season to start, as it arrives next month

Article Summary Axis Football 2026 launches in early September on PC and all major consoles with 36 unique North American teams.

Experience upgraded graphics, immersive User Action Indicators, and a completely redone announcing system.

Enjoy robust Franchise Mode: manage rosters, salary caps, drafts, morale, and division setups for full control.

Over 1,000 plays, 75 formations, a new Play Editor, and deep customization for teams, logos, and stadiums included.

Indie game developer and publisher Axis Games have confirmed the release date of their own football title, Axis Football 2026. This is their own take on the sport as they've created their own league with original teams, a playmaking system, themes and systems like you've seen in other titles reimagined, and customization options. You have 36 teams across North America to choose from, with rosters that can make or break your season. Enjoy the trailer, as the game will arrive on PC and all three major consoles on September 8, 2025.

Axis Football 2026

It's 4th-and-1 and with an entire legacy on the line. Step onto the turf with beautifully upgraded graphics and lighting to compete in the grueling gauntlet of simulation football, and manage the minutiae of decades-long dynasties in the industry's most robust Franchise Mode. Dive into the details both on and off the field: master a flawless two-minute offense, design audible packages to counter defensive schemes, and execute offseason moves to lock in long-term success for years to come.

Play, coach, spectate, and simulate games with more than 30 American football teams in single-player and local two-player modes. Lob passes into fingertip catch opportunities, fire a spiral between the numbers, and stiff-arm a path to the end zone with precision as Axis Football 2026's addition of User Action Indicators adds more immersion than ever before. Call and execute 1,000+ plays using 75+ modern formations, rebuilt from the ground up in the biggest Axis Football offensive overhaul yet, featuring new block-and-release routes and all-new handoff animations. Tailor a playbook to capitalize on star players, or draw up a custom set of X's and O's with the new Play Editor.

Listen to a beautiful game with the completely redesigned announcing system that features fluid play-by-play calling, a massive array of content to cover all the action on the field, and a deep database of names to make the game sound better than ever! Take full control of the team's future, choosing the league style, conference divisions, rosters, funding, drafting, and more. Manage draft picks, salary caps, trades, and retirements to keep the team healthy while monitoring morale level. Set league records at the risk of overuse injuries, or simultaneously nurse a lead and player health with conservative playstyles. Build customized team names, uniforms, logos, end zones, and stadiums with merchandise-worthy branding!

