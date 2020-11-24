Azelf, Mesprit, & Uxie Return To Pokémon GO Tomorrow

Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion are leaving raids in Pokémon GO, replaced by another trio… but these Pokémon are going to be a bit more of a challenge to find than the Sacred Swords of Unova. Here are the full details on the upcoming return of the Lake Trio to Pokémon GO Tier Five raids along with a tip on how you can battle and catch Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie.

Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie will return to Legendary Raids in Pokémon GO tomorrow, Tuesday, November 24th at 1 PM Pacific time, shortly after the Lake Legends event begins at 8 AM local time that day. They will remain the Tier Five raid bosses until Tuesday, December 1st at 1 PM Pacific. Now, the next raid boss isn't announced, but considering that week is the unveiling of the Kalos region… it's likely to be spicy.

But let's not look ahead too much, because catching all three of the Lake Trio in Pokémon GO is not going to be as easy as previous Legendary groups. You see, Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit are scattered all over the world and their raids will only be popping in their dedicated regions. In order to raid one of the Lake Trio members out of their region, Pokémon GO trainers must receive an invite from a friend. Keep reading for a tip on how to make that happen, and a breakdown of where each of these Pokémon will appear.

Azelf: the Americas and Greenland

Uxie: the Asia-Pacific region

Mesprit: Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India

Now, Remote Raid Invites are a game-changer for these Pokémon. The best way to make sure you can get all three of these Legendaries is to coordinate with fellow Pokémon GO players online. Reddit, Discord, and Facebook have international groups and even Twitter can be searched to see people calling out raids. This will take much more planning and patience than most raids, but it is doable. Personally, I reached out to fellow trainers I found by searching hashtags and made a Facebook chat with this small group of dedicated trainers from all three regions. There are many ways to handle this, but that's just one tip that worked for me.

Good luck during this exciting Legendary re-release, fellow trainers!