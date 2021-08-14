B.I.O.T.A. Receives A Brand New Gameplay Trailer

Retrovibe and developer Small Bros. released a brand new gameplay trailer today for their upcoming 2n Metrovania title, B.I.O.T.A. We haven't heard much on this one since we last chatted about it, as the game gives us some major throwback vibes to the original Game Boy, but we've been looking forward to seeing something new! In case you're not familiar with the game, you'll take control of a commando unit sent to investigate a mining colony that stopped communicating with the powers that be. You'll have to head in and attempt to survive ten completely different environments filled with mutant monsters and deadly traps, all while trying to uncover the truth of what happened. Enjoy the trailer as the game is set to be released sometime this year on PC for Steam and GOG.

It's year 21XX. You command the Gemini 2 team – a commando unit made up of tough war veterans commissioned by the V-corp, a mega mining corporation. Your task: shed light on strange events that are happening on Frontier Horizon – a small isolated asteroid squeezed in between Mars and Jupiter, and housing a mining station owned by the V-corp. A new biological organism recently found on the surface of the asteroid, known as "the agent" is able to interact with every element of an ecosystem and change it at its will, taking full control of the organisms. Most of the mineworkers have mutated into horrible monsters, and the scientific team who made this discovery has taken refuge in the tunnels below Frontier Horizon. Take control of the Gemini II squad by choosing your favourite hero from 8+ and swapping them as needed during this adventure. Explore the sprawling Gemini complex, now home to hostile alien life forms, a multitude of trap-filled corridors, and use all the tools at your disposal – including a bipedal fully-armed mech, offensive submarine and a starfighter class spaceship, among others.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: B.I.O.T.A. Trailer (https://youtu.be/kwEAs5M4RBs)