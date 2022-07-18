Backpack Hero Will Arrive In Early Access Next Month

Indie developer and publisher Jaspel announced that their next game, Backpack Hero, will be coming to Early Access in August. A throwback game that will actually make inventory management fun, you play as a packrat who just can't stop collecting everything in sight. You'll be fighting enemies in turn-based combat where your pack has numerous items you can use in a moment's notice. Find some cool combos to unlock special powers and make your pack the ultimate weapon. The Early Access version has some new features, and the look of the game may be a tad different from previous demos, but you're also getting brand new items, weapons, and enemies. As well as two new characters in Tote the Frog and CR-8 the Robot. You can read more below as it will drop on Steam on August 15th.

Players take on the role of a brave adventurer exploring vast dungeons, picking up piles of loot and taking on dangerous foes with only what they can fit in their backpacks. Thankfully these heroes are equipped with an impressive skill – inventory management. Depending on where players put items in their backpacks, placement can alter its effectiveness. Some items when placed adjacent to pieces of armor will boost the amount of shield players receive from that armor. Other items gain added bonuses when they have empty spaces below or above them.

Not only does placement alter the game but some items will have their own status effects and abilities. For example, certain weapons might give enemies poison or slowness. Players may find food that can heal them multiple times or they might even be given a dangerous item by an enemy that takes up precious room in their inventory. Gathering the best items for the journey, strategizing their location and managing it all in battle is key to making it out of the dungeon alive.