Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mega Cat Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Backyard Baseball ‘97, Playground Productions

Backyard Baseball '97 Will Be Released Mid-October

Backyard Baseball ‘97 wiill be the first of the Backyard Sports titles out on Steam, as the game will arrive in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Backyard Baseball '97 will launch on Steam on October 10, marking the return of the Backyard Sports franchise.

Enhanced for modern PCs, the game retains its original charm with improved graphics and intuitive controls.

Players can enjoy pick-up games, single games, or manage a team through a 14-game season and exciting playoffs.

The release anniversary brings nostalgia with realistic stats, customizable rules, and diverse game modes.

Mega Cat Studios and Playground Productions revealed the first of the Backyard Sports titles to be released, as Backyard Baseball '97 will be out in a couple of weeks. Last month, it was revealed that the two would work to bring back all of the titles under the Backyard Sports franchise, with this being the first to come out on October 10, the anniversary of the first release in the series. As you can see from the info and trailer here, this is a return to form with some improvements for modern PC players, but there is no word on when the game will be ported to the console. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Backyard Baseball '97

Relive the game that started it all! The original Backyard Baseball '97 is now enhanced to run on Steam. Whether you're picking your dream team, hitting home runs, or just here for the witty banter, step back into the backyard and experience the game that made baseball fun for everyone! Play pick-up games, practice batting, keep track of stats, compete in single games or a whole season – you can even set the rules! Backyard Baseball '97 features all of the realism and statistics of adult baseball games but with simple, intuitive controls that anyone can master.

Random Pick-Up: A quick way to jump right in! The computer chooses a random team for you and itself, and the game starts immediately.

A quick way to jump right in! The computer chooses a random team for you and itself, and the game starts immediately. Single Game: You take turns with the computer, choosing players from a random pool of characters.

You take turns with the computer, choosing players from a random pool of characters. Season: You create a team and manage the team through a 14 game series. The opposing teams are computer generated. At the end of the season the best two teams advance to the BBL playoffs (best of 3). The playoffs winner advances to the championship series which consists of the Super Entire Nation Tournament (best of 3) and then the Ultra Grand Championship of the Universe Series (best of 5)!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!