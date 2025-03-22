Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree, Soft Source, Starvania Studio

Bahamut and The Waqwaq Tree Confirmed For May Launch

Arabian mythology-inspired adventure game Bahamut and The Waqwaq Tree has announced it will be released for Steam this May

Explore Ma'een, a vibrant ocean turned dark; restore its light by solving mysteries and fighting corruption.

Delve into Arabian folklore through seamless swimming and elegant, calligraphy-inspired movement.

Uncover relics and secrets in a visually enchanting world tied to legends of Bahamut and Waqwaq Tree.

Indie game developer Starvania Studio and publisher Soft Source have confirmed the release date for their new adventure game, Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree. The game takes cues from Arabian mythology as you explore a once-thriving ocean that has become tainted by dark entities with a mysterious past, and only you can bring them to light and restore what once was by solving the mystery of what's happened and bring light back to the depths. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game launches on May 8 on PC via Steam.

Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree

Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree is a 2D adventure game deeply rooted in Arabian mythology. Dive into Ma'een, a stunning underwater realm. Once a thriving ocean, Ma'een is now corrupted by dark entities. From vibrant ecosystems of plants and coral to decaying ruins of an ancient civilization, explore the vast expanse of the cosmic sea Ma'een through smooth, seamless swimming. As you delve deeper into the depths of Ma'een, you encounter more challenging environments and darker corruption. After Ma'een is corrupted, it's up to you to harness the power of the light to illuminate the dark ocean. Shield yourself from lurking dangers in the depths and dispel dark entities to restore the ocean's radiance. Decipher ancient relics and inscriptions, solve puzzles rooted in ancient ruins and uncover the secrets of an old, forgotten kingdom.

Experience a narrative driven by Arabian folklore, authentically exploring the legends of Bahamut, Falak, and the life-giving Waqwaq Tree.

The underwater realm of Ma'een is realized with vibrant, dream-like visuals; hidden pathways and forgotten secrets await!

Navigate environments and solve puzzles with a unique movement system inspired by the elegant strokes of Arabic calligraphy.

Piece together the history of a forgotten civilization and its connection to the mythical creatures that inhabit this world.

