Baldur's Gate 3 Adds Paladin Class In Latest Patch

Larian Studios held a special livestream today going over the new content coming to Baldur's Gate 3 in Early Access, followed by the latest patch. The 90-minute video went over a lot of content, threw in some jokes, and even had a visit from Geoff Keighley who set things on fire. But the big reveal for today was that the devs were adding Patch 9 into the game, which has officially brought Paladins to the mix. The holy servants who are here to vanquish evil from the realms, or possibly serve it as a darker version of one. You'll have a few options for subclasses, including Oathbreaker, who looks to seek a return to grace. Plus the ability to get to Level 5 as a player! We got the notes of what's in the patch below as it's now live.

New Class: Paladin Bursting with noble spirit and ardent reverence, the Paladin class is marked by the ability to unleash devastating combos in combat while providing aid and protection to their party when necessary. Two Subclasses: Oath of Devotion Following the ideal of the knight in shining armor, these Paladins act with honor and virtue to protect the weak and pursue the greater good. Holy Rebuke: Call upon your Oath to grant an ally a vengeful aura that deals 1d4 Radiant damage to anyone who hits them with a melee attack. Oath of the Ancients Paladins who walk this path fight on the side of light in the eternal struggle against darkness, vowing to preserve the sanctity of life and the beauty of nature. Healing Radiance: Call upon your Oath to let nature heal all nearby allies. Divine Smite : When using a melee attack, you may choose to spend a spell slot to deal radiant damage to your target in addition to your weapon damage. Hidden Subclass: Oathbreaker Paladins who stray from their sacred oaths become Oathbreakers, which comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Embrace your newfound powers for good or ill, or start down the path of redemption.

Baldur's Gate 3 – Level 5 Players can now progress to Level 5. This makes for a significant power boost for all classes, opening up 3rd-level spells like Fireball to those with spellcasting abilities.

Revamped Reactions System Reactions are a unique type of combat action that can be triggered by various combat circumstances – for example, an enemy in melee range running away can trigger an Attack of Opportunity. Players can now choose whether or not to use a Reaction when one is triggered, allowing for more strategic combat!

Flying The 'Fly' spell can be used in and out of combat to do just that – fly. Spread your wings and fly to otherwise out-of-reach treasure, or out of reach of enemies.

