Bandai Namco Announces The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me

Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games announced the next chapter in The Dark Pictures Anthology with The Devil In Me. The company just barely released their latest chapter in the horror anthology series with House of Ashes, just in time for Halloween to scare the hell out of everyone either alone or as a group. And much like they've done in the past with the previous few games, they have announced a brand new one around the same time the current one is out. What makes The Devil In Me a little bit more special compared to the others is that they've announced that this fourth chapter will be the last for Season One. Which is news to us because we had no clue these past three games were even a part of a season being stretched out over three years. Here's some info on what the next game will be about.

In The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me, a group of documentary filmmakers receive a mysterious invite to a replica of the 'Murder Castle' of H.H. Holmes, America's first serial killer. They soon discover that they're being watched, and there is much more at stake. Step into the anthology's most bloodcurdling story yet, where players' choices, more than ever, determines who lives and who dies. Players will watch in horror as their unfortunate crew falls prey to a twisted game master who is observing their every move.

Doesn't take a lot of guesswork to figure out we won't be seeing this game until around Halloween 2022. The subject matter is pretty interesting as they're taking a real-life event and playing off of it for their own story. We'll see how that shapes up as we'll probably see the first signs of info about the game in the Spring.