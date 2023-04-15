Bandai Namco & DeNA To Bring Takt op. Symphony To Consoles DeNA will be bringing takt op. Symphony over to consoles with the help of Bandai Namco, as the game will drop in late 2023.

Bandai Namco and DeNA announced this week they will partner to bring the mobile title takt op. Symphony over to home consoles. Created by anime creator Hiroi Ouj, and in collaboration with popular illustrator LAM, the two will bring an all-new epic interactive story to mobile platforms sometime in late 2023 as a free-to-play experience. The game is set to feature well-established and newly-created characters from its universe, many of whom will debut in-game. There isn't a ton of info out there about the game, as it is still technically in development as we're writing this. In fact, the trailer we have down at the bottom is the best look anyone has had at the game since it was announced. You can read more and enjoy the video as we now wait to see when they plan to have the game released.

"takt op. Symphony is themed around classical music, with the games background story taking place in a world where such music has been lost. Only the Musicarts can fight the Despair Dolls and save their world from destruction. The Musicarts are the personification of legendary classical pieces from Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 to Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake. The battle to regain hope has begun, and it's up to you to lead it! Strategy is key when lining up your forces and choosing the right time to activate powerful skills and abilities to thwart your enemies. Memories reflect the Musicarts' lives and combat experiences. In takt op. Symphony, memories are a key tool in the player's arsenal and can be used by different Musicarts for different effects. takt op. Symphony is set to launch in 2023, and the official website will go live on April 12th. A celebration event is taking place on Twitter, with limited-time exclusive rewards up for grabs."