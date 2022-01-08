Bandai Namco Launches New Puzzler Title QuickSpot

Bandai Namco has released a brand new puzzler title this week designed to challenge the right side of your brain with QuickSpot. Designed specifically for the Nintendo Switch, the game will challenge you in various visual puzzles that engage cognitive thinking, memory, pattern recognition, and other forms of thinking as a way to keep your mind active. You can check out more about the game below as it is currently available in the Nintendo eShop. And don't be too surprised if they decide to release this for mobile sometime down the line.

QuickSpot stimulates the brain and trains the eyes with fun games where players try to find mistakes, fit puzzle pieces, and uncover hidden objects in a gallery of creative images. Coming to the Switch for the first time with newly added game types, an all-new Party Mode, and a variety of new illustrations, QuickSpot lets players enjoy fast pickup-and-play games alone or gather friends to compete for bragging rights. QuickSpot offers 20 different games with more than 10,000 questions and puzzles designed to stimulate the right brain, the center of creativity. The game features hundreds of fun and quirky illustrations, including nods to some of the most popular Bandai Namco games. Players can test their mettle alone or with friends in a variety of modes. In Quick Mode, players participate in ten-second speed rounds that push their intuition and concentration to the limits. Endless mode offers training and brain refreshing exercises with a relaxed-pace version of the game's puzzles with no time limit. In Party Mode, up to four players can compete to see who can score the most points.

"QuickSpot is fun and affordable 'edutainment' at its best on the Nintendo Switch, a great console for this kind of game," said Zanda Ra, Associate Brand Manager at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "One of the best parts of QuickSpot is the replay value, with gameplay and variety that's a joy to return to, and a rewarding scoring system that keeps players striving to get better."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: QuickSpot – Launch Trailer – Spot the Difference Puzzle Game (https://youtu.be/8HtkX3I8_lA)