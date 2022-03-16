Bandai Namco Releases New Character Trailer For Digimon Survive

Bandai Namco released a couple of new videos today for Digimon Survive, including one introducing the cast of characters. This game has been in a constant state of limbo for the past couple of years as the pandemic has done it no favors for development. In fact, the last time the game had any real concrete news that wasn't just a bunch of rumors was back in 2020 when they pushed the game back to 2021. Considering we're in 2022, you can see how much the global event messed with them.

With any luck, this is a sign that things are getting back on track as we got a pair of videos for you to enjoy. The first one shows off all the main characters of the game that you'll meet as Takuma Momozuka and Agumon meet up with old friends and new ones to embark on a brand new journey. Complete with little pieces of game footage so we get some idea of what we'll experience. The second video is a Q&A session with the devs that was originally livestreamed back on February 26th. Enjoy both below as we now wait for more info.

Celebrating the franchise's 20th anniversary, Digimon Survive is a tactical RPG with a focus on storytelling and turn-based battles. Takuma Momozuka goes on a school camping trip only to find himself transported to a mysterious world full of monsters and danger. Join Takuma and Agumon as you craft your story and fight your way back home in Digimon Survive. Experience anime-style storytelling filled with exciting drama, animated cutscenes, and a unique cast of characters designed by Uichi Ukumo. Your choices dramatically affect gameplay through multiple endings. From creating strategic allies to Digimon Digivolutions, every decision counts!Enjoy an amazing soundtrack with over 15 songs produced by world-renowned composer Tomoki Miyoshi. Defeat your opponents in classic, turn-based tactical combat.