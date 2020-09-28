Bandai Namco Reveals A New Playable Character For Scarlet Nexus

During Tokyo Game Show 2020, Bandai Namco revealed a new playable character is being added to Scarlet Nexus as they hype up the game. This week they introduced Kasane Randall, who's abilities will have her mixing up her projectile weapons with psychic powers as she battles against The Others. Kasane has been added so that you can try two different paths in the game, as the players can select either Kasane or Yuito at the start to experience their perspective of events. Despite showing off the game with a brand new trailer and info, which you can check out below, the company failed to give the word of any kind of a release window. At this rate, we know it will end up being in 2021, it's just a matter of how late into the year that will be. For now, enjoy the content.

Kasane is an orphan who lost her parents in a raid from the Others when she was a child and adopted by the powerful Randall family when she was 12 years old. She is now an elite super soldier with superb fighting skills. Kasane and Yuito are supported by various party members through their journeys including Gemma Garrison, Luka Travers, and Tsugumi Nazar. In the far distant future, a psionic hormone has been discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers, and changing the world as we know it. As humanity enters this new era, deranged mutants known as Others begin to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Impervious to conventional weapons, those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psychics, are our only chance to fight the onslaught from above and preserve humanity. Since that fateful day psychics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force, humanity's last line of defense.