Bandai Namco Reveals Details On The Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour

Bandai Namco dropped more details this morning about their upcoming livestream for the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour. With the support of Shueisha Inc. and Toei Animation Co, the company will be holding a worldwide broadcast for Dragon Ball fans across the globe. This special livestream, which will essentially serve the same as other gaming streams we've seen since the pandemic started, will be the first time the company will highlight multiple games under the Dragon Ball franchise with multiple events planned during that time. The event will focus on three main titles: Dragon Ball FighterZ, the Dragon Ball Super Card Game, and Dragon Ball Legends. The event will be taking place on March 6th, but a time and specific streaming location have not been set. You can read more about it below as we wait for more info to come.

Fans will be able to enjoy watching competitors from around the world represent each game with special teams and unique tournament formats tailored specifically for Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour. Dragon Ball FighterZ will welcome four top players from five different regions including Japan, France, US West Coast, US East Coast, and Spain, champions for each region of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Championship 2019 tournament will compete against each other, and pro players from the Dragon Ball Legends world tournament held two years ago make a triumphant return. These "can't miss" battles for each title will be broadcast live across the globe in both Japanese and English.

Fans from around the world can join the event by participating in an interactive online program that will be featured in tandem while the battles are taking place. The Online Arena lobby will allow participants to interact with other fans as though they were live in-person at the event. Fans can create a unique avatar and use the lobby emote functions to express their emotions and share thoughts about Dragon Ball to others from around the world while cheering on players as they engage in heated battles.

Fans can expect several other exciting programs featuring additional products and merchandise from the Bandai Namco Group to further enhance the event including a Mosaic Art Campaign. Fans can submit screenshots and pictures of their best Dragon Ball game memories through Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #DBGameMoment starting Wednesday, February 3, 2021 until Monday, February 8, 2021 to be included in the final art piece. More details about the Mosaic Art Campaign and additional programs will be announced soon.