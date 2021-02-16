The Unreleased Sinnoh Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Five

Pokémon from the Sinnoh Region began to debut in Pokémon GO in October of 2018. Now, two more generations have been added to the game (in part, at least) and many Shinies from Sinnoh have been released. Let's take a look at the remaining Sinnoh Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Carnivine: Carnivine isn't a Pokémon that all players will be familiar with to compare, because it is a regional species. Its standard form is a little greener and a little redder than this yellow-green and orange man-eating plant. A good touch here is the brown leaves as arms. Altogether, the Shiny form actually looks a bit like Carnivine may be heading into the autumn season. Hopefully, Niantic will continue to use regional Pokémon as features during remote events as they did last year so that more players can have a shot at this one… and perhaps a Shiny release?

Finneon, Lumineon: The best of the current bunch here is Finneon and its evolution Lumineon, two fishy favorites that lose their vibrant blue coloring for a muted rosey-champagne. I personally love when a Shiny Pokémon looks not only different from its standard form but truly unique. Sometimes, a pattern is fun: for example, water Pokémon turning from blue to purple is common and quite nice. However, a species that can truly stand out with unique colors not normally seen in the game add a special kind of spice to a Shiny encounter.

Mantyke: This Baby Pokémon goes full-on baby blue in its Shiny form. Its evolution of Mantine isn't pictured here, as it is not a Sinnoh Pokémon, but once Shiny Mantyke is released, players who obtain it will be able to evolve it up to Shiny Mantine which doesn't use the same tone of blue, but does become a brighter, standard blue than the navy-blue standard form.

Next up, our spotlight on the unreleased Shinies of Sinnoh in Pokémon GO continues.