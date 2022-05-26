Bandai Namco Reveals SD Gundam Battle Alliance Launching In August

Bandai Namco revealed more details today about SD Gundam Battle Alliance, including a proper release date for the game this Summer. If you haven't seen this game yet, this one is a new action RPG that brings together multiple different histories in the Gundam universe together into one battlefield as your get to relive famous scenes and battles from the various anime series. You can check out the latest trailer below as the game will be released on August 25th, 2022, for PC via Steam and all three major consoles.

SD Gundam Battle Alliance is a first-of-its kind Gundam experience with stylish visuals, fast-paced single or co-op play, and a space-time bending storyline that brings together favorite characters and mechs from across the Mobile Suit Gundam universe. In the game, players must join forces to correct a distorted world, overcoming rifts in time known as "Historical Breaks" to restore the true timeline of every Gundam series. Each mission features single and multiplayer action, allowing up to three players to work together to progress through the game. SD Gundam Battle Alliance also features a progression system where players must develop, enhance, and reinforce their Mobile Suits with blueprints acquired during the course of their missions. Gameplay is fast-paced combat and massive battles using a variety of melee and range attacks, different combos, and charge-based special attacks for each Mobile Suit. To get players suited up for launch, preorder bonuses and digital exclusive game editions are now available. Digital game editions include the Deluxe Edition with the core game plus Season Pass. Preorder bonuses include: SD Gundam World Sangoku Soketsuden Pack – Receive units Liu Bei Unicorn Gundam, Cao Cao Wing Gundam, and Sun Jian Gundam Astray. Players can take control of these units or assemble them as allies.

