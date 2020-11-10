Bandai Namco Reveals The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes

Bandai Namco has revealed the next chapter coming to The Dark Pictures Anthology as players will be getting House Of Ashes. The developers at Supermassive Games barely released the latest game Little Hope back on October 30th, with people already going through and having defeated the game and claiming all of the endings by now. So it makes perfect sense they would be teasing the next entry into the series ahead of time so people have something to get excited for down the road. We have the brief story intro below along with the teaser trailer for it as this one appears to be military-focused during the first leg of the Iraq War in 2003. As it stands we won't see the game be released until sometime in 2021, and we're betting it won't be until around Halloween again, so this may be all you get until Spring.

Iraq, 2003. As the conflict draws to a close, CIA field operative Rachel King joins an elite military unit on a raid of a suspected underground chemical weapons facility in the shadow of the Zagros Mountains. Arriving at the designated coordinates, the unit is ambushed by a local enemy patrol led by Sergeant Salim Othman. During the battle, an earthquake opens sinkholes in the ground, pitching both sides into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. In the darkness beneath the Arabian Desert, something evil is awakened. Savage and unstoppable, a nest of ancient and unearthly creatures has a new prey to hunt. Horrific discoveries and impossible decisions face the survivors as they strive to navigate the underworld and escape the terrifying threat. Will they each prioritize their own survival, or put aside their fears and their personal rivalries to fight together as one?