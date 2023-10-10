Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Pac-Man, Video Games | Tagged: Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs

Bandai Namco Unveils Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs

Pac-Man is getting his own version of a battle royale title as Bandai Namco showed off Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs.

Bandai Namco revealed a brand new Pac-Man title today, as players will soon be able to play Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs. This is basically what would happen if you took the characters and settings from the franchise and dropped them into a battle royale scenario. Along with the announcement today, the company revealed you'll be able to play it for the first time during New York Comic Con from October 13-14 at the Javits Center. We got more info on the game below along with the latest trailer from today's reveal.

"Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs brings a lot of variety and features that make playing its uniquely Pac-Man take on Battle Royale even more fun. In the game, players must eat their way through multiple interconnected mazes to become the Chomp Champ – a.k.a. the last PAC standing at the end of each match. Gain the upper hand on other players or turn the tables against Ghosts by utilizing a variety of Power Items, which give Pac-Man shields, enhanced speed, and more. Players can also sabotage their competition by using Power Items that help the Ghosts."

"Not only will they be able to chomp through Pac-Man's regular diet of dots and the occasional fruit, but they can also chomp through other player-controlled Pac-Man characters. Players can also assert their own unique style by personalizing their PAC with a fun variety of body, head, and face cosmetics. For those who enjoy healthy competition, Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs lets players compete in Ranked or Elimination modes or spectate matches regionally or from the global leaderboard. The 64-player Battle Royale game is further enhanced with cross-platform play and skill-based matchmaking, broadening the field for competition while also letting players choose who they want to compete against."

"Pac-Man has always been a title for all players, young and old, and we're happy to give PAC-fans around the world a new playground to meet and compete with each other to become Chomp Champs," said Susan Tran, Senior Director of Brand Development for Pac-Man at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs is taking the popular Pac-Man Battle Royale formula to the next level, enhancing the gameplay, introducing new modes, and adding multiplayer features that let players compete against friends and family or take on the world via cross-play and global rankings."

