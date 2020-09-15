Bandai Namco Unveils Release Date & Pre-Order Details For Twin Mirror

Bandai Namco and Dontnod Entertainment revealed more details today about Twin Mirror as we finally have a release date. The game will now officially launch on December 1st, 2020, on PC through the Epic Games Store, PS4, and Xbox One. You can currently pre-order it through the EGS, and anyone pre-ordering the game will receive the game's original soundtrack as a digital pre-order bonus. A couple of months ago we had a chance to see a preview of the game and it looks pretty awesome with some interesting mechanics. We also got to preview the first 20 minutes of it and the story is actually pretty engaging. You can read more about it below along with the latest trailer!

Sam Higgs was done with Basswood, West Virginia, but it seems it wasn't done with him. When the former investigative journalist returns to his hometown to say a final farewell to his best friend, it soon becomes clear that there are more chapters to be written in his troubled history. Forced to confront his past, Sam finds himself torn between reconnecting with his loved ones and using his unique intellectual abilities to uncover the town's dark secrets. But how do you know who to trust when you're not even sure you can trust yourself?

Lose yourself in a rich, intricate storyline anchored in the gritty reality of small-town America. As his investigation progresses, Sam will uncover a web of intrigue that winds through Basswood's evocative locations and draws in its colorful residents. The same deductive reasoning and memory visualization skills that made Sam such an accomplished investigative journalist can help him untangle this mystery. Reconstruct key events, revisit his past and more to unlock the truth buried deep within his unique mind. Every decision, every interaction, every discovery will influence the direction of Sam's investigation and ultimately determine how much of himself he's willing to sacrifice. There are no right or wrong answers – just follow your instincts and values to complete your story in Twin Mirror.