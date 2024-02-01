Posted in: DONTNOD Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden

Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden Adds Gameplay Breakdown Video

Check out the latest gameplay video for Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden, as the devs give a better breakdown of how the mechanics work.

Article Summary New gameplay video from Focus Entertainment and DON'T NOD for action-filled Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden.

Dive into cursed lands, master combat, and complex character skills set for an immersive gaming experience.

Heavy moral decisions influence the eerie world's fate and your narrative in the hauntingly beautiful New Eden.

Ready for release on February 11, available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via Epic Games Store and Steam.

Focus Entertainment and DON'T NOD released another gameplay video for Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden this week, this time giving a better breakdown of how it will work. This expanded look at the game will show you different aspects you'll have to play through, including exploring these cursed lands, mastering combat, the advanced skills of both characters, and the consequences of the choices you make in the game. If this doesn't prepare you for what's coming, nothing will. You can watch the video here as they prepare for the game's release on February 11 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam.

Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden

In a world where the souls of the departed roam, you play a couple of Banishers. Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith are experienced spirit hunters, entrusted with the daunting task of lifting a malevolent and ominous curse. After an ill-advised attack, Antea is killed, leaving her lover in solitude and profound despair. Torn between their vows to protect the living from malicious spirits and the nightmare of Antea's condition, they'll wander the eerie wilderness of North America to liberate her from her new plight… whatever the price.

Enter the lives of New Eden's communities in a world plagued with supernatural creatures and ancient secrets. Combine Antea's spiritual powers and Red's mighty arsenal to defeat and banish the souls that torment the living. Uncover secrets, navigate mysterious landscapes, and meet memorable but tormented characters whose fates rest in your hands. Heavy decisions will lie on your path as you decide the fate of New Eden's inhabitants—be they living people or wandering souls—dramatically impacting your story and the challenges you'll face. Will you honor your Banisher oath, or sacrifice the living in a desperate bid to bring your beloved back?

