The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 40: Sylveon CSRs

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll continue with more Character Super Rares.

Last time, we introduced the Character Super Rare card type with Boltund. Now, we get to see both forms of Character Super Rares when it comes to Sylveon here. On the left, we have a Pokémon-V Character Super Rare and on the right, we have a Pokémon-VMAX CSR. Sylveon is pictured with its trainer Valerie in both cards. The Sylveon V CSR is illustrated by Megumi Mizutani and it features the pair in a foggy field as beautiful flowers that match Sylveon's color palette drift by, much to Sylveon's glee. Then, the Sylveon VMAX CSR sees Sylveon take on its Dynamax form, with its ribbons becoming so big that Valeria can sit on them. This heavenly pastel VMAX is one of the most sought-after cards of the Trainer Gallery subset.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. To look back on this series, click the Brilliant Stars tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Trainer Gallery subset section of the set.