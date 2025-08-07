Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: Barbi, Barbie Horse Trails

Barbie Horse Trails Announced For October Release

Wanna ride horses and more with Barbie? You'll get your chance when the game Barbie Horse Trails comes out later this October

Article Summary Barbie Horse Trails launches in October, letting players ride and care for horses in Canterbury Trails Park.

Play as Brooklyn or Malibu Barbie, explore vibrant ecosystems, and complete nature-inspired quests.

Join Junior Rangers, meet favorite characters like Ken and Teresa, and discover hidden treasures and wildlife.

Customize outfits and gear, capture magical moments, and solve fun mysteries with Barbie and Lucky the horse.

Outright Games and Mattel have come together for a new Barbie title, as Barbie Horse Trails has been announced for an October release. The game is basically a chance for you to play as Barbie living out in the countryside, riding horses, taking care of them, riding with friends, and other activities that might come up. Along with the ability to customize several things in the game and unlock various secrets to add more content as you play. Youc an read more about it here and check out the latest trailer above, as the game is set to be released on October 10, 2025.

Barbie Horse Trails

Barbie Horse Trails will take players on a journey through the landscapes of Canterbury Trails Park with their beloved equine companion, Lucky. Taking the reins as Barbie 'Brooklyn' Roberts or Barbie 'Malibu' Roberts, players will explore vibrant ecosystems, complete nature-inspired quests, and uncover hidden treasures.

Join the Junior Rangers: Team up as Junior Rangers-in-Training with Park Rangers and Ken's aunt, Lady Carson, to refresh and beautify Canterbury Trails Park.

Team up as Junior Rangers-in-Training with Park Rangers and Ken's aunt, Lady Carson, to refresh and beautify Canterbury Trails Park. Find Your Adventure: Explore diverse environments like wildflower meadows, lush forests, mountains, and peaceful lakes.

Explore diverse environments like wildflower meadows, lush forests, mountains, and peaceful lakes. Meet Familiar Faces: Reunite with friends like Ken, Teresa, Nikki, and Daisy for side missions and fun challenges.

Reunite with friends like Ken, Teresa, Nikki, and Daisy for side missions and fun challenges. Discover Wildlife: Learn about the park with Head Ranger Annalise and visit the Wildlife Centre to discover animals and plants.

Learn about the park with Head Ranger Annalise and visit the Wildlife Centre to discover animals and plants. Capture the Magic: Use the in-world camera to capture magical moments and document findings in a journal to help guide players on their quests.

Use the in-world camera to capture magical moments and document findings in a journal to help guide players on their quests. Solve Mysteries: Collaborate with Archaeologist Dr. Potts to unearth ancient ceramics, follow clues, and solve the mystery horse quest.

Collaborate with Archaeologist Dr. Potts to unearth ancient ceramics, follow clues, and solve the mystery horse quest. Horse Care: Build a bond with Lucky by cleaning, grooming, pampering, and feeding her.

Build a bond with Lucky by cleaning, grooming, pampering, and feeding her. Express Your Style: Find collectible chests to customize outfits, gear, and colorful accessories like bridles, saddles, braids, and ribbons.

