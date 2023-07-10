Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Team Rocket

Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Giovanni Merch

Giovanni's Charisma is one of the hottest cards in Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Card 151 and this merch is themed to the character.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at more merch featuring a Trainer associated with this set.

The Trainer in question? It's Team Rocket's Giovanni, who I actually just happened to smack up in Pokémon GO. I even stole his Shadow Regirock. Get wrecked.

The Pokémon Center Japan features Giovanni on two new merch items associated with Pokémon Card 151. This includes card sleeves and a deck box. Pictured on the sleeves are three Pokémon well-known as Giovanni's main hitters. We have his Persian, of course, who is always by his side. Persian even appears on the highly sought-after Giovanni's Charisma Special Illustration Rare from the set. Behind the two icons, we see Giovanni's Rhyhorn and Nidoqueen.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

