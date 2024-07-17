Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: barbie, Barbie Project Friendship

Barbie Project Friendship Announced For October 2024

Barbie has a new video game coming out this October as Barbie Project Friendship arrives for PC and all three major consoles.

Article Summary Barbie Project Friendship launching on PC and consoles October 25, 2024

Outright Games and Mattel collaborate on Barbie-themed adventure

Join Barbie "Malibu" Roberts and "Brooklyn" Roberts in community center rescue

Enjoy solo play or two-player co-op with original English voice cast

Outright Games and Mattel have partnered up again for another video game based on one of their IPs, as Barbie Project Friendship is coming out this October. The game will have you playing as two iconic characters from the line of dolls as you help save the local community from being rundown in your own Barbie way. We have a trailer and more info about the game, as it will be released on October 25 for PC and all three major consoles.

Barbie Project Friendship

Follow the dynamic duo, Barbie "Malibu" Roberts and Barbie "Brooklyn" Roberts, as they set out to save the run-down Malibu Waves Community Center with a total glam makeover, supported by friends and family. Along the way, unlock fabulous outfits, explore new areas of the community center, and dive into fun activities with familiar faces, like making ice cream with Ken, renovating the arcade with Teresa, and customizing scooters with Nikki. The game was created with the support of television series head writer Ann Austen, who has produced and developed numerous Barbie animated series and specials, including the iconic hit series Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures™ and Barbie A Touch of Magic™, which serve as the world in which Barbie Project Friendship is set. Featuring the original English voice cast from the TV series, fans, and children can play the game's main adventure solo or invite a real-world bestie to join in a series of mini-games in two-player local co-op.

"We are looking forward to bringing more Barbie adventures to a new generation of young players on all modern gaming platforms and PC for the first time," said Erika Winterholler, Head of Business Development, Digital Gaming at Mattel. "With Barbie Project Friendship, players can expect to create cherished memories with friends, embodying the spirit of fun, friendship, and creativity that Barbie represents."

"It is an honor to work with Mattel on such a profound and beloved brand," said Stephanie Malham, Managing Director of Outright Games. "Barbie is an icon and role model for children across the globe, and we are so excited to bring the adventures of Malibu and Brooklyn to life."

