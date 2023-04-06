Battlefield 2042 Announces Leviathan Rising Event Electronic Arts have revealed details for a new event on the way in Battlefield 2042, as Leviathan Rising is on the way next week.

Electronic Arts and EA DICE have released new details to Battlefield 2042's next update, which will include an all-new event called Leviathan Rising. The team will be launching the event next week; it will kick off on April 11th and run all the way through April 25th. Simply put, the game will have you fighting on two different sides as one will be the No-Pats, and the other will be the Leviathan Division. You'll be playing a new two-round, 8v8 16-player Shutdown Mode, where attackers and defenders swap sides at the end of each 10-15 minute match, soring each round to determine a victor. You'll be thrown into only a few different maps as it will focus on Flashpoint, Exposure, Manifest, and Stranded, giving you a pure tactics mode with high-stakes competitive gameplay with a Battlefield twist. During the event, you'll be able to earn free rewards and can purchase store bundles if you desire. We have more info on the event below from the latest blog.

Battlefield 2042: Leviathan Rising Wherever hostile forces threaten the No-Pats' future, the dreaded Leviathan Division is there to strike them down. As a member of Blasco's elite task force, your mission is to sabotage the enemy's operation and force their retreat. Remember what you're fighting for, No-Pats. Think you know everything about close-quarters combat? Think again. Welcome to Shutdown, where time is not your ally; only your squad is. Work as one unit and operate with confidence, and dominate your enemy in two rounds to claim victory: Attack, Plant & Protect – Infiltrate enemy objectives & plant the Lances; a new mode objective in Shutdown, protect them, and score as many points as possible.

– Infiltrate enemy objectives & plant the Lances; a new mode objective in Shutdown, protect them, and score as many points as possible. Defend, Locate & Disable – Locate and eliminate Lance Carriers, prevent their dropped Lances from being picked up, and defuse any that do get planted, with prejudice. Master these objectives, and you'll be unstoppable. Class-play is imperative in this 8v8 small-scale infantry-focused experience. No one gets left behind. Make every move count. Your squad depends on it.

Play The Objective – The Lance : The ESA-500 Lance is a portable microwave device that fries data drives in a limited radius. Attackers can plant it where they choose inside predefined objective areas populated with crates full of said data drives, scoring points as long as the Lance stays alive, and culminating in a shutdown. Defenders on the other hand, can disable it with a short-timed interaction. Playing it smart, and outwitting your enemy is key to Shutdown. Plant the Lance in the open and bait your enemy, hide it in a corner, protect it with your gadgets and throwables, or find an approach of your own, the choice is yours.

Defenders on the other hand, can disable it with a short-timed interaction. Playing it smart, and outwitting your enemy is key to Shutdown. Plant the Lance in the open and bait your enemy, hide it in a corner, protect it with your gadgets and throwables, or find an approach of your own, the choice is yours. Shut It Down : When a planted Lance scores enough points in an objective, it results in a shutdown of the objective and fully removes it from the map. Expect pure chaos as you start clearing more objectives and are forced closer and closer together with the enemy team.

Secure Victory: You'll play a round as both Attacker, and Defender. When the first round ends, you will switch sides and redeploy. You'll secure victory by scoring the most points as the Attacking side while you battle it out within these fast-paced matches.