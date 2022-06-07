Battlefield 2042 Announces Season 1: Zero Hour Launch

Electronic Arts have dropped new details for the launch of Battlefield 2042 next event as Season 1: Zero Hour will launch on June 9th. This will be the game's first season of post-launch content which will come with a brand new map, a new Specialist, and several new weapons and gadgets. The core content additions are free to everyone in the game, but all of the bonuses can only be made available through the game's new Battle Pass. This includes new cosmetic items such as legendary skins and melee takedowns. You can check out more info below along with the latest trailer for the season.

In Zero Hour, players can head to the Canadian Rockies and traverse the vertical terrain in the new Exposure map. Ground-to-air combat, as well as tight infantry fights, await within caves and among mountain ridges. Exposure will be available in All-Out Warfare and Portal when Season 1 launches. This new season introduces Ewelina Lis, Battlefield 2042's newest Specialist, a renowned vehicle-killer exceptionally skilled at tracking down and destroying armored land vehicles and aircrafts. Lis' rocket launcher, which fires remote-controlled missiles for pinpoint accuracy, and the valuable-intel providing Armor Hunter trait make her a deadly foe to any vehicle on the ground or in the sky.

Zero Hour also adds new vehicles and items to collect. Pilot the new RAH-68 Huron and YG-99 Hannibal Gunships, equipped with radar deflection and advanced defensive capabilities. Choose from regular, light, heavy, and explosive ammo with the Ghostmaker R10 Crossbow and adapt to different combat situations. Take out enemies from afar in All-Out Warfare with the BSV-M Marksman Rifle, ideal for mid-range combat. Lastly, use the new Smoke Grenade Launcher in both offensive and defensive situations to open up new windows of opportunity and lay down extra cover for your squad..

Zero Hour brings with it a continuation of fixes across patches since the launch of Battlefield 2042, targeting stability, gameplay balance, gunplay, vehicle handling, performance and more – as outlined, alongside the pillars of our long-term support, in the recent Development Update. Battlefield Portal players will see the return of some iconic vehicles and experiences. Creators can look forward to a new game mode preset and expanded rules editor functionality.