Battlefield 2042 Receives Short Film Detailing The Prelude Events

Electronic Arts would like to educate you about the world of Battlefield 2042 as they have released a new short film giving you some lore. The short film is called "Exodus", and it reintroduces fans old and new to the Battlefield 4 character Kimble "Irish" Graves, played by Michael K. Williams, as he will be returning to the series as a playable No-Pat Specialist. The film also introduces the mysterious character known as "Oz" who clashes with Irish over the future of the No-Pats. Essentially, this trailer is telling you how we got to the world the game is set in, but it doesn't quite reveal everything about the storyline, as you'll need to get the game to find out those details. Enjoy the short film as the game drops on October 22nd.

In the leadup to "Exodus," players have been taken on the "Journey of the No-Pats" with journalist Kayvan Bechir, who reported on his 13 months embedded on a No-Pat vessel. In his search for the truth, Kayvan had been taken around the globe and discovered three truths: the United States and Russia are on the brink of war as the world struggles over resources and surrounding nations have collapsed, the group of nomads from collapsed nations known as the Non-Patriated ("No-Pats"), who the world would believe have bound together for survival, are actually a divided group with conflicting agendas, and there's a mysterious No-Pat leader called Oz who has been pulling the strings from the shadows and attempting to unite the No-Pats under one banner. In the last chapter, Kayvan boards the warship Exodus that's been rerouted to London by Oz in a mission that will soon determine the fate of the No-Pats and the world.

Irish is the fifth Specialist to be revealed for Battlefield 2042, with five more set to be announced in the coming weeks, totalling 10 Specialists at launch. Each Specialist comes with a specific gadget and trait that can only be used by that character, further defining their respective playstyles. Players can also freely choose what weapon, grenade or secondary gadget to equip each Specialist with, providing more freedom to create a unique loadout for each Specialist that fits every playstyle. Those who pre-order Battlefield 2042 will receive the exclusive Battle Hardened legendary skin for Irish as a playable Specialist along with early access to the Open Beta, Baku ACB-90 melee takedown knife, Mr. Chompy epic weapon charm and a Landfall Player Card Background and Old Guard Tag.