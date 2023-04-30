Battlefield 2042 Releases Patch 4.2 With Reworked Map & Improvements Electronic Arts have added a few new changes to the latest patch in Battlefield 2042, including a rework of the Discarded map.

Electronic Arts and EA DICE released a new update this past week for Battlefield 2042, as Patch 4.2 is now live in the game with several changes. This update comes with a major change to the Discarded map as they have reworked the way it operates in multiple modes. They have also added improvements to collection and customization, the End of Round interface, improvements to Ewelina Lis' mastery, and changes to Uniform Soldier Aiming. We have some of the dev notes below on the changes made, while you can read the full list of changes on their blog.

Battlefield 2042 Map Rework: Discarded

The focus of our Discarded rework was to make the infantry gameplay more enjoyable and accessible. New flags have been added, and others have been moved closer to the main play areas, alongside several new paths and roads across the map. Global lighting has also received improvements.

Areas of Improvements

Salvage Yards: What used to be an open field on the northwest side of the map has become the Salvage Yard. The car wrecks not only fit the theme of Discarded but also add multiple cover opportunities for soldiers to outsmart the heavy vehicles roaming the area. There are several destructible houses on the outskirts of the flag that can serve as vantage points at the expense of being buried in their rubble.

Antenna: Whilst already an existing flag, we have brought this flag point closer to the Flooded Village based in the northern region of the map. With this new location, it now provides an improved link between the north area of the map (the green area) with the south (the beach). We reinforced the thought of military occupation by adding various military assets, and we have improved the layout by populating the combat space with a few extra structures. You can also climb up the antenna, and parachute or Wingsuit from here down to the Colossus or to the Village.

Disassembled Hull: A destroyed convoy and rows of military cover now strengthen the frontlines of this flag. The smoke from the convoy should conceal approaching players from snipers that may be waiting on the upper floors of the Hull. The core of the flag received a few improvements with military cover as well, allowing for infantry to push in forward less difficulty. Lastly, we closed off part of the side of the hull that faces the Colossus to limit the frequent sniping from the deck of the ship into this flag.