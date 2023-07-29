Posted in: Battlefield 2042, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: battlefield, ea dice

Battlefield 2042: Update 5.2 Revealed With Several Additions

Electronic Arts will release Battlefield 2042: Update 5.2 next week, with a couple of new additions as part of the New Dawn motif.

Electronic Arts revealed new details of what's coming in the next update for Battlefield 2042, as Update 5.2 will be out next week. The updates include a new rework of the Hourglass map, some changes to weapons, returning weapons, and more. We got the foot notes below as the team revealed more in their latest blog.

"Season 5: New Dawn marked the start of Vault Weapons receiving All-Out Warfare attachments with Assault Rifles, and the GOL Sniper Magnum became the first to receive these improvements. Marksman Rifle Vault Weapons are next to receive this same support with the M39 EMR and the SVD. There will now be a 'Low Vehicle Health' prompt when attempting to spawn on vehicles from the deployment screen, allowing you to better see the state of the vehicle, or if it is in combat. We have also restricted the ability to spawn on-foot with the CAV-Brawler should the vehicle be at capacity and currently in combat. This helps prevent your untimely death upon spawn."

Map Rework: Hourglass – The final Battlefield 2042 map rework has arrived, capping off the development team's commitment to improving line of sight, traversal, and combat encounters in each map. Hourglass now has a reduced size to keep combat focused, more opportunities to defend through added cover along the primary routes, and more!

Vault Weapons – SMGs and LMGs are receiving All-Out Warfare Attachments, joining the other weapon types to receive this treatment.

Squad Management – Through Squad Orders leaders can now issue attack or defend orders towards objectives. Squads can collaborate and earn additional XP (Squad Order Bonus) for successfully completing the orders.

Ammo Crate improvements – Ammo crates now have a shared cooldown between other deployed ammo crates, have a greatly reduced recharge and supply time, and give an extra magazine to both primary and secondary weapons.

Dispersion tweaks to SMGs and LMGs – Similar to recent dispersion changes made to Assault Rifles, SMGs and LMGs have now also received tweaks to their dispersion rates, alongside general dispersion improvements across weaponry.

