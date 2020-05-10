Beasts of Balance Hybrid Game Acquired By Modern Games

Beasts of Balance, a board game originally created by Sensible Object Games, has been acquired by newcomer game company Modern Games, a "next-generation game studio creating transcendental experiences that blur the lines between fiction and reality", based in Los Angeles, California. Beasts of Balance, hailed as a digital/physical hybrid game with interactive applications, is a stacking-based board game that encourages players to make very tall stacks of various items of differing shapes and sizes.

A header for Modern Games' relaunch of Beasts of Balance.
Sensible Object, the original creators of Beasts of Balance, was obtained by Niantic Inc., the augmented reality game company responsible for IngressPokémon GO, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite back in June of last year. They promptly discontinued operations for their board games in favor of becoming Niantic London. Now that this game has been claimed by Modern Games, the game's design can continue to be elaborated upon.

A stack created for a game of Beasts of Balance. An app on a tablet is used to integrate the physical aspects of the game with the digital.
At this time, Modern Games has officially relaunched Beasts of Balance and are selling it from their website. For the first time in well over a year, the website is stocked with the Beasts of Balance core game and various add-ons, such as the following:

  • More Beasts: Expansion Pack

  • Moby Brick: The Space Whale

  • Hotbelly: The Hangry Dragon

  • Fancyprance: The Fabulous Unicorn

  • Beastly Playmat

  • Battle Cards Expansion Pack

  • Paranormal Pieces: Expansion Pack

  • The Omnibeast

  • The Lalnalion

The array for Beasts of Balance by Modern Games (tablet not included).
We over here at Bleeding Cool wish Modern Games the best of luck in their new endeavor as a fledgling game company. What do you think of this game? Have you played it before? If so, do you enjoy it? Let us know your opinions of the hybrid board game in the comments below!

