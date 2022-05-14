Beekeeping Simulator APICO Will Release On May 20th
Whitethorn Games and developer TNgineers revealed their beekeeping simulator game APICO will be released on PC on May 20th, 2022. The game was originally announced last year in the middle of all the summer game reveal madness and managed to capture a lot of attention from indie gamers who thought the premise was super cute and informative. The game was inspired by the two brother development team's love of old Minecraft mods, as well as casual and crafting games. The two sat down and made a game that they described as "relaxing, intriguing, and semi-educational". You can check out more info below on the game as it will be out next week.
APICO is a laid-back beekeeping sim game about breeding, collecting, & conserving bees! Leave your boring city job behind to return to your family home in Port APICO and get back to your beekeeping roots. Set in a series of lush environments, APICO uniquely combines resource gathering, biology, and beekeeping minigames, taking ideas from a mix of real-life and fantasy apiculture & floriculture. On your journey you'll rediscover lost species, cross-breed new bees, and help repopulate the islands.
- Live out your wildest beekeeping fantasies – sting free!
- Unique crafting & beekeeping minigames that drive gameplay progression.
- Cross-breed different bees to discover over 30 new species.
- Make and sell honey, Apicola, and other beekeeping products.
- Repopulate lost species and release them back into the wild.
- Multiple biomes to explore, each with their own unique bee species.
- Uncover the forgotten secrets of the APICO islands.
- Play together with friends in 4 player online co-op!
"What Ell and Jamie have done with APICO is simply amazing," said Dr. Matthew White, CEO of Whitethorn Games. "Not only have they created a wonderfully realized and highly engaging simulation of beekeeping, but they've done so in a way that uses the positive power of gaming to deliver a vital environmental message. And we're bee-yond happy to welcome it into our catalog of games at Whitethorn."
"We've always wanted to create games, so it's so surreal for us to not only finish our own game and have it released into the world, but also have it get picked up by Whitethorn!" said Ell, Co-founder of TNgineers. "APICO has beecome far more than we ever imagined it would bee, and we're incredibly proud of it. We hope APICO inspires people to save the bees, real and virtual."