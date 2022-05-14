Beekeeping Simulator APICO Will Release On May 20th

"What Ell and Jamie have done with APICO is simply amazing," said Dr. Matthew White, CEO of Whitethorn Games. "Not only have they created a wonderfully realized and highly engaging simulation of beekeeping, but they've done so in a way that uses the positive power of gaming to deliver a vital environmental message. And we're bee-yond happy to welcome it into our catalog of games at Whitethorn."

"We've always wanted to create games, so it's so surreal for us to not only finish our own game and have it released into the world, but also have it get picked up by Whitethorn!" said Ell, Co-founder of TNgineers. "APICO has beecome far more than we ever imagined it would bee, and we're incredibly proud of it. We hope APICO inspires people to save the bees, real and virtual."