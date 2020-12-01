Before We Leave Launches The Biomes & Beasties Updates

Balancing Moneky Games released a new update into Before We Leave which has been dubbed Biomes & Beasties. The update has a little bit of everything for you to play around with as it gives you new island locations, a new storyline to follow, some new forms of life to interact with and try to help flourish, the ability to unlock extra end-game buildings that will help you out, several new resources and research points, and a ton of other content that you'll need to dive into. The patch will go live on December 1st, but until then, here's everything you need to know about it.

The new island types include Rainforest, Swamp and Crystal biomes which bring diversity in environments and landscapes. The update also rebalances game generation algorithms to make early islands more crucial to the game and necessary to succeed in later islands. The new Crystal biome includes a new type of research, a new resource, and the ability for the players to reconstruct one of their ancestors' most advanced buildings. In addition to new environments, the developers are adding a backstory into the game that was partially formed from various ideas of the game's Discord community. As players explore the world they will find new chapters of the story which can be further explored. Lastly, small animals will also be introduced. More details will be revealed soon. New island biomes such as Rainforest, Swamp, and Crystal.

