Ben 10: Power Trip Gets A Brand New Gameplay Trailer

This week, Outright Games released a new trailer for Ben 10: Power Trip, showing off more of the gameplay for the upcoming title. For this new trailer, the devs decided to do a little fan service by showing off all of the fan-favorite alien transformations. Along with showing off some of the action you'll be able to experience in this open-world environment. Along with that, you get a taste of the couch co-op gameplay with rival Kevin Levin, as the two of you will be teaming up to fight enemies together. Or, in Kevin's case, show Ben up. The game is currently set to launch on October 9th, 2020 on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. No word yet if there will be next-gen releases, but the digital version is available to pre-order now.

This brand-new video game from the iconic kids' franchise takes place in the animated universe of Ben Tennyson and tells a new story where Ben must uncover the truth behind four mysterious crystals that threaten to take over his world. Ben and his family are enjoying their European vacation… until evil magician Hex unleashes the power of four mysterious crystals! Only Ben 10 can break the curse – so get ready to transform into powerful aliens to battle enemies, solve puzzles and freely explore an exciting 3D world. It's hero time! With Gwen and Grandpa Max on your side, all the humor and rivalry from the Cartoon Network show is here. And since four arms are better than two, Kevin Levin is along for the adventure in local split-screen co-op. This is one Power Trip you'll want to take again and again. It's hero time!