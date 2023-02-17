Bendy & The Dark Revival Is Coming To Consoles This March Console players will have a chance to play Bendy & The Dark Revival as the game comes to Xbox and PlayStation on March 1st.

Joey Drew Studios, along with Rooster Teeth and Panic Button, confirmed that Bendy & The Dark Revival is coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The game has already been released for PC back in November, bringing back the characters from the first title as you now play as Audrey explores the run-down animation studio with an even creepier take on what's happening around. The game has been doing alright for itself over the past few months as they have continued this unique story. Now you'll be able to experience the story for both current and next-gen consoles as the game will be released on March 1st, 2023. You can check out a brief teaser trailer below for the first-person survival horror game, set in one of the creepiest cartoon studios to ever exist, as we now wait out the next two weeks for its release.

"Bendy & The Dark Revival is a first-person survival horror game and the much-anticipated sequel to Bendy & The Ink Machine. Play as Audrey as she explores the depths of a curiously creepy animation studio that's gone completely mad. Combat ink-tainted enemies, solve puzzles, and evade the ever-lurking Ink Demon while seeking your way back to the real world. You never know who or what is going to be around the next corner in this dilapidated realm of shadows and ink. Discover the truth. Escape the studio. Above all, fear the Ink Demon…and survive.

First-person survival horror and the much-anticipated sequel to Bendy & The Ink Machine.

Wander the vintage cartoon studio using agility, stealth and strategy to combat ink-tainted enemies.

Earn powerful new abilities to help you in your escape.

Solve environmental puzzles, ally with beloved cartoon characters, and elude the horror of the Ink Demon.

Discover the terrifying secrets of the creepy 'rubber hose' cartoon world of Joey Drew Studios.