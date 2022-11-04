Bendy & The Dark Revival Reveals New Launch Date

Developer and publisher Joey Drew Studios announced this week that Bendy & The Dark Revival will be coming out this month. The sequel to the original game Bendy & The Ink Machine has been talked about for a while now, but up until this point, we'd only really seen bits and pieces of it, with nothing confirmed for a proper release. Which kind of fits with the theme of the series, as the original had a number of changes in release dates with each chapter over the years. That all changed today when the company revealed we'll be seeing it released on November 15th, 2022. This time around, you'll be taking on the role of Audrey as you explore the studio and attempt to escape. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down below as we wait out the next couple of weeks.

"Bendy & The Dark Revival is a first-person survival horror game and the much-anticipated sequel to Bendy & The Ink Machine. You play as Audrey as she explores the depths of a curiously creepy animation studio that's gone completely mad. Combat ink-tainted enemies, solve puzzles, and evade the ever-lurking Ink Demon while seeking your way back to the real world. You never know who or what is going to be around the next corner in this dilapidated realm of shadows and ink. Discover the truth. Escape the studio. Above all, fear the Ink Demon…and survive.

Wander the vintage cartoon studio using agility, stealth, and strategy to combat ink-tainted enemies.

Earn powerful new abilities to help you in your escape.

Solve environmental puzzles, ally with beloved cartoon characters, and elude the horror of the Ink Demon.

Discover the terrifying secrets of the creepy 'rubber hose' cartoon world of Joey Drew Studios.