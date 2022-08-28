Beneath Oresa Will Release In Early Access This October

Indie developer and publisher Broken Spear revealed they will be releasing Beneath Oresa into Early Access in October. The reveal came during Gamescom in which they showed off more footage of the game in the trailer we have for you here, and gave more info about what we can expect. This 3D roguelike deck-builder will have you battling within the depths of the city as you'll have to strategize and plan out your moves carefully to survive, which you will do with a combination of cards, artifacts, and positioning. Enjoy the trailer as it will come out on October 12th, 2022.

Beneath Oresa is a fighting roguelike deckbuilder. Deep within the city, confront your foes in real tactical arenas. As a strategist, choose your cards, upgrades, and artifacts wisely, but as a fighter, keep your distances with your foes, engage them at the right moment and turn their positioning to your advantage. With several factions, many heroes with unique abilities, daily missions, unique game mechanics and more, this furious combination of roguelike and tactics elements will lead you deep beneath Oresa.

Each time you dive into the depths, you choose a second hero to accompany you. As a companion, each hero brings eight unique powers. With dozens of possible duos you can develop your own playstyle or try improbable duos.Do you need an expert against boss fights or a proto-blacksmith that enhances your card upgrades? Cards don't just get better. Each card upgrade comes with a difficult strategic choice between two upgrades. Choose wisely, depending on your deck and playstyle. A powerful bonus but only for the round? Or the same bonus but for the whole fight? Two different paths… Position on the battlefield has never been more important! Line up enemies for super attacks, move to a different zone to avoid being hit, or position enemies to knock into each other.