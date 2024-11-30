Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Besiege, Spiderling Studios

Besiege Console Edition Arrives on PS5 in Two Weeks

The popular game Besiege is finally coming to the PS5, as the console edition of the game will be released in mid-December

Article Summary Besiege Console Edition launches on PS5 with enhanced graphics and performance features.

Create custom siege machines to conquer 55 campaign levels and explore sandbox mode.

Experience advanced physics and share creations with the Besiege community.

Pre-order now for the December 12, 2024 release, bringing PC content and upgrades to consoles.

Indie game developer and publisher Spiderling Studios has confirmed the console edition of Besiege is coming to PS5 in December. The medieval sandbox title will arrive with everything released for the PC version to-date, along with some additional upgrades and improvements to match the PS5's performance. You can pre-order the game now as it will arrive oN December 12, 2024.

Besiege – Console Edition

The gameplay in Besiege is based on constructing siege machines and then destroying settlements, castles, fortresses, and enemy troops with their help. The title is distinguished by an advanced physics system, which stimulates creativity in creating constructions and sowing destruction. The primary goal of the player is destruction. For this purpose, siege machines can be created, including, for example, standard catapults, unusual tanks, or even helicopters. The created machines also serve other purposes – such as transporting resources and protecting your own units. On the PC, the game has been under constant development for almost 10 years, and players are showing great creativity. Among other things, airplanes are being created thanks to available mods, and recordings of airplane crash reconstructions depicted in Besiege have millions of views on YouTube.

There are four island kingdoms waiting to be conquered in the console-based Besiege. The game includes an extensive campaign consisting of a total of 55 varied levels, as well as 3 levels to play in sandbox mode. The console version offers two graphics modes (performance and quality). On PlayStation 5, Besiege delivers 4K resolution and a smooth 60 frames per second. Players can also share siege machines they have created with the community and check out those shared by others.

Constructing powerful siege machines;

A campaign with 55 levels in 4 lands;

Three levels in sandbox mode;

Destroying settlements, fortresses and castles;

Creativity-based gameplay;

70 components and building tools;

Advanced physics system;

Sharing machines with other players.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!