Besiege: The Splintered Sea Expansion Announced

Spiderling Studios have announced a new expansion to the Besiege series, as The Splintered Sea will be coming out later this May.

Indie game developer and publisher Spiderling Studios has announced a new expansion for the Besiege series, as we're getting Besiege: The Splintered Sea. As you can tell from the artwork, the game is headed to warfare at sea, as you'll contend with other ships and creatures of the deep in all-new exciting missions with new designs to take shape in the water. We have the finer details below and the latest trailer here, as the expansion will be released on May 24.

Besiege: The Splintered Sea

Enriching the original game's experience, Besiege: The Splintered Sea offers a new expansion to the popular physics-based builder. In The Splintered Sea, players battle through a 10-level oceanic campaign, introducing new block types to bring more chaos to the high seas. Using elements of hydrodynamics, this expansion challenges players to explore new builds capable of above-water combat and undersea exploration. Test your creations in the expansion's new sandbox, which sees players sailing through a vast archipelago, exploring ancient ruins, and putting their engineering to the test on water courses. Using The Splintered Sea's eight new aquatic blocks, you can spread your destruction across land and sea!

Oceanic Campaign Challenges: Dive into ten new water-themed campaign levels, pitting your creations against your enemy's formidable fleet and treacherous sea creatures.

Dive into ten new water-themed campaign levels, pitting your creations against your enemy's formidable fleet and treacherous sea creatures. Building Aquatic Machines: Harness the power of 8 new blocks specially designed for maritime madness, including floats for buoyancy, a rudder for improved steering, a harpoon launcher for engaging enemies, and more.

Harness the power of 8 new blocks specially designed for maritime madness, including floats for buoyancy, a rudder for improved steering, a harpoon launcher for engaging enemies, and more. Immersive Water Simulation: Play with hydrodynamics, including shape-dependent drag, density-based buoyancy, and higher-speed impacts, offering a realistic and engaging aquatic building experience.

Play with hydrodynamics, including shape-dependent drag, density-based buoyancy, and higher-speed impacts, offering a realistic and engaging aquatic building experience. Brand New Sandbox: Explore a rugged archipelago, challenge mighty galleons, terrorize local fishermen, and navigate treacherous waters in a sandbox built specifically for The Splintered Sea.

Explore a rugged archipelago, challenge mighty galleons, terrorize local fishermen, and navigate treacherous waters in a sandbox built specifically for The Splintered Sea. Multiplayer Madness: Engage in multiplayer combat with friends, create custom levels with the in-game editor, and unleash chaos in Besiege's water-filled arenas.

