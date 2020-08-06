Bethesda Softworks Announces Two Games For Next-Gen Consoles

Bethesda Softworks revealed today that two of their games, DOOM Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online, will be going to next-gen. The company sent out the brief piece of info below to all press this morning letting them know of the decision, while also promoting Quake Con At Home taking place on August 7th on Twitch for more details.

The Elder Scrolls Online and DOOM Eternal are coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5! Players who own or purchase either title on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade for free to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions, respectively, when those versions are available. Additionally, our teams are working hard to ensure both titles will support backwards compatibility when the new consoles launch. We'll have more information to share in the coming weeks and months about The Elder Scrolls Online and DOOM Eternal on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 including expected release windows and a list of enhancements. And while we don't have any news to share just yet on our remaining catalogue of titles, we can confirm we are committed to offer free upgrades for current generation console owners of existing Bethesda titles we bring forward into the next generation of consoles.

We'd been wondering if Bethesda had any plans to bring any of their current games over or if the focus would simply be on producing new titles. It's nice to see both of these being transferred over, especially DOOM Eternal with how awesome that game currently looks on the Xbox One and PS4. Hopefully, these are not the only two being sent over as having a Wolfenstein title or Quake Champions would be pretty awesome as well. We'll see what else gets revealed at QuakeCon this year.