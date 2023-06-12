Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, Starfield, Video Games | Tagged: Bethesda Softworks, starfield, Summer Game Fest

Bethesda Softworks Revealed So Much Content On The Starfield Direct

The Starfield Direct gave players a better glimpse of what's to come, as we look to the stars when the game comes out September 6th.

After the Xbox Games Showcase this weekend, the team at Bethesda Softworks held their own informative livestream with the Starfield Direct. This was the end-all-be-all show-and-tell for the company on a game that has captured people's imaginations for the past couple of years. A game that truly makes you feel like you're off in the vastness of space, exploring the galaxy, making a life for yourself among the stars. For 45 minutes, they went into as much detail as they could about what to expect, as well as things you didn't know would be a part of the game. We have more info below, as well as pre-order info on the game, as it is set to be released on September 6th for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Starfield

Starfield is the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create your character and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery. In the year 2330, humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. You will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of space in Bethesda Game Studios' biggest and most ambitious game. Along the way you will join in the adventures of various factions; pilot and customize your own ship; explore planets and discover their local flora, fauna, and resources; build outposts; and master a refined combat system to deal with threats of all kinds.

Constellation Edition and Premium Edition

Players can pre-order now or play Day One with Game Pass. Pre-ordering either the Premium or Constellation Edition will grant players up to five days early access to the game, dependent on purchase date and subject to possible outages and applicable time zone differences.

Starfield Constellation Edition includes:

Starfield Base Game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Starfield Chronomark Watch and Case

SteelBook Display Case

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Constellation Patch

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

Starfield Premium Edition includes:

Starfield Base Game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

All active Game Pass members, as well as players who pre-order Starfield, will receive the "Old Mars Skin Pack" in-game bonus items, which includes:

Laser Cutter

Deep Mining Helmet

Deep Mining Pack

Starfield Limited Edition Wireless Xbox Controller and Headset

Bethesda Game Studios teamed up with the Xbox hardware team to create a Limited Edition Starfield Xbox controller and headset. The controller features full side and back grips that resemble the panels of a spaceship as well as a metallic bronze directional pad. The faceplate is accented with Constellation colors and printed with a control scheme inspired by your ship, the Frontier. The first ever custom headset created by Xbox, the Starfield Limited Edition Xbox headset is the perfect companion for the controller. Like the triggers on the controller, this headset sports a matching transparent and metallic bronze mic boom. Both the headset and controller are available now for purchase on Xbox.com.

