Everything Xbox Revealed During Their Games Showcase

We run down all of the things we saw during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, as we were there live for all of the reveals for the live crowd.

Yesterday, we were able to attend the Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct 2023 Livestream held during Summer Game Fest, as they showed off everything they have on the way. While the company did hold a live event in Los Angeles, the reality is the livestream was recorded a few weeks ago, so fans at home missed out on the live crowd reactions to all of the reveals. Especially Fable, which sent the crowd immediately. Unfortunately for us, life decided to play a trick on me and decided that, even though it had never had this issue before, my laptop's monitor just stopped working. So I basically hung out in the press room, enjoying the show and taking notes while unable to do live coverage. So here we have the full rundown of everything talked about during this year's showcase, with notes from Xbox Wire and the official promotional material for all the titles, except Starfield, which we will cover in another article.

Fable

What does it mean to be a Hero? Well, in the fairytale land of Albion, that is entirely up to you. With a dark threat looming, and in a world where your reputation precedes you, your choices will change Albion forever. Playground Games presented Fable, its upcoming open-world Action RPG and a new beginning for the legendary and much-loved franchise. Welcome to Albion, the home of heroes and where Fable takes place. It's in this immersive fairytale land of adventure that myriad challenges, treasures, and stories await.

South of Midnight

From the creators of Contrast and We Happy Few, South of Midnight is a spellbinding third-person action-adventure game set in the American Deep South. As Hazel, you will explore the mythos and encounter creatures of Southern folklore in a macabre and fantastical world. When disaster strikes her hometown, Hazel is called to become a Weaver: a magical mender of broken bonds and spirits. Imbued with these new abilities, Hazel will confront and subdue dangerous creatures, untangle the webs of her own family's shared past, and -if she's lucky – find her way to a place that feels like home.

Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws will invite players to experience the Star Wars galaxy like never before through an original story set between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. As the Galactic Empire relentlessly pursues the final defeat of the Rebel Alliance, the criminal underworld thrives. Fans will play as cunning scoundrel Kay Vess, brought to life by Humberly González, and her loyal companion Nix, played by Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), as they attempt one of the greatest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen. Seeking the means to start a new life, players will join Kay and Nix as they fight, steal, and outwit their way through the galaxy's crime syndicates and join the galaxy's most wanted.

33 Immortals

33 Immortals is a co-op action-roguelike for 33 players. Play a damned soul, and rebel against God's final judgment. Pick-up and raid, cooperate to survive hordes of monsters, defeat massive bosses, and face the wrath of God in a fight for your eternal life. Jumpstart your rebellion – dive straight into epic co-op battles with instant matchmaking. Fight through a lean, mean distillation of the MMO raid experience.

Payday 3

Payday 3 takes players to the city of unlimited possibilities – New York City. The Payday Gang, consisting of Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf, and Chains, return from retirement and find themselves in the Big Apple after an unknown threat appears, shattering the illusion of peacefully living on the "right" side of the law. As they say, "Leopards can't change their spots," and thanks to years of experience and a mysterious new player in the criminal underworld, they quickly get their hands on the first lucrative heists and leave their explosive calling card with the city's security and police forces.

Persona 3 Reload

Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour "hidden" between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Play the game like never before with a revamped battle system, cutting-edge graphics and gameplay, enhanced audio featuring all-new English voice-over, and much more. Dive into the Dark Hour and awaken the depths of your heart! Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.

Avowed

Explore the Living Lands, a mysterious island filled with adventure and danger. As an envoy of Aedyr, you are sent to investigate rumors of a spreading plague with a secret that threatens to destroy everything. Can you save the island and your soul from the forces threatening to tear them apart?

Sea of Thieves: The Legend Of Monkey Island

The Legend of Monkey Island will be released in monthly installments, starting July 20, telling a brand-new tale featuring characters (and voice actors) from the Monkey Island series. Your adventures will have you meet Guybrush Threepwood, his beloved Elaine, the dreaded ghost captain LeChuck, Murray the Demonic Talking Skull and more iconic characters. You'll get to visit freely explorable versions of both Mêlée Island and Monkey Island, solving puzzles in a point-and-click style adapted for Sea of Thieves first-person view – and it'll all take place in the Sea of the Damned, so you'll have no interruptions from other players as you relive the iconic series in a brand-new way.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Pursue your dream of an aviation career with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. This brand-new simulator is designed to take advantage of the latest technologies in simulation, cloud, machine learning, graphics and gaming to create the most sophisticated, immersive, and awe-inspiring flight simulator of all time. To achieve this unprecedented level of accuracy, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is powered by the significantly evolved Asobo Studio engine. Available day one on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows 10/11, and Steam. Coming 2024.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

The sequel to the award-winning Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without. Sink deep into the next chapter of Senua's story, a crafted experience told through cinematic immersion, beautifully realized visuals, and encapsulating sound.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

An unexpected chain of events sets two legendary ex-yakuza, Kasuga Ichiban and Kazuma Kiryu on a larger-than-life RPG adventure. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the previously announced eighth iteration in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's flagship series, launching early 2024.

Fallout 76: Atlantic City

Join 15 million players in the ever-evolving Wasteland in Fallout 76. Build your C.A.M.P.; customize your player's outfit, weapons, and playstyle; and pave your path through exciting quests. In the meantime, answer the call of Vault 76 as you explore, quest, build, craft, and fight across a post-apocalyptic Wasteland in West Virginia. With so many ways to play, you too can answer the call of Vault 76.

Path of the Godless

A new tale of the Kami awaits. Witness an epic clash between the sprit realm and mortal man, featuring traditional Japanese aesthetics.

Forza Motorsport

Out-build the competition in the all-new career. Race your friends in multiplayer. Compete in 500+ cars on world-famous tracks with cutting edge AI and advanced physics.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

The Necrom Chapter will feature 30 hours of all-new story content, taking players into two extraordinary new zones along in Eastern Morrowind with two new companions. In addition to the new zones, Necrom will also come with one of the most requested features for ESO, a new playable class – the Arcanist. The Arcanist is ESO's seventh and newest class and will bring powerful new abilities and mechanics drawn from a Daedric Prince in the realm of Oblivion. Defend the secrets of Hermaeus Mora and fight to preserve reality itself with The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, part of the Shadow Over Morrowind saga. Master the new Arcanist class, explore Morrowind's Telvanni Peninsula, and walk between worlds as you experience a new adventure that takes you from Tamriel into the mind-bending realm of Apocrypha itself.

Overwatch 2: Invasion

Introducing Overwatch 2: Invasion, an all-new adventure and the biggest content drop to date! Immerse yourself in the highly anticipated Story Missions, play as a new Support hero, hone your skills with Hero Mastery Missions, take aim at the Firing Range, and group up with friends in an all new Co-op experience. New maps, new missions, and all-new ways to play await in Overwatch 2: Invasion, coming August 10.

Persona 5 Tactical

After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves wander into a bizarre realm where its citizens are living under tyrannical oppression. Surrounded by a military group named Legionnaires, they find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary named Erina rescues them and offers an enticing deal in exchange for their help. What truth lies behind Erina and the deal she offers to the Phantom Thieves? Overthrow your enemies with powerful Personas, an assortment of weapons, and wipe them out with style in this fresh new tactical RPG from the award-winning Persona 5 game.

Towerborne

The Belfry stands as a beacon of hope and safety amongst the ruins of humanity and the City of Numbers, with monsters lurking right outside the tower's walls. You are an Ace, born anew from the spirit realm with the skills, the grit, and the determination to protect the people of the Belfry.

Still Wakes The Deep

Still Wakes the Deep is a return to the first-person narrative horror genre for The Chinese Room, creator of critically acclaimed games such as Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, Everybody's Gone to the Rapture, and Dear Esther. You are an off-shore oil rig worker, fighting for his life through a vicious storm, perilous surroundings, and the dark, freezing North Sea waters. All lines of communication have been severed. All exits are gone. All that remains is to face the unknowable horror that's come aboard.

Dungeons of Hinterberg

In the small Austrian village of Hinterberg, a tourist destination with lush scenery, crisp mountain air, and magical dungeons full of Alpine mythical monsters, adventurers from all over the world come to complete the Dungeon Challenge, find epic loot and hang out at Hinterberg's famous apres-slay bar. Players can explore dungeons, solve puzzles, slay huge bosses – then have a Schnitzel with the locals and other slayers from around the globe. Building deep relationships can unlock special abilities and give players key items, helping them find their way through a daunting dungeon.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

In Phantom Liberty, players once again take on the role of V, a cyberpunk for hire, as they embark on a mission to save the President of the New United States of America after her orbital shuttle is shot down over the deadliest district of Night City — Dogtown. What follows is a deep dive into an intricate story of espionage and political intrigue which connects the highest echelons of power with the brutal world of black-market mercenaries. The stakes are larger than life, but so is the reward — your very survival.

Cities: Skylines II

In Cities: Skylines II, players build detailed cities at an epic scale. They manage intricate economic systems, overcome challenges presented by dynamic maps featuring various biomes, and enjoy high-fidelity visuals that showcase the beauty and detail of their metropolis. For the first time, each citizen has their own individual life, including occupation, household, relationships, and more, making cities feel alive and adding immediate impact to every strategic decision.

Jusant

Experience climbing like never before in this action-puzzle climber and meditative journey to reach the top of an immeasurable tall tower and uncover clues along the way. Challenge yourself at your own pace, explore different paths, and unravel the secrets left behind from a bygone civilization with the help of a mysterious companion. Players will need to master climbing tools and watch their stamina to successfully navigate this tower. They'll be challenged to figure out how best to use their tools to explore and reach the different ways up, as they go higher and hone their skills. Different paths contain clues and leftover signs of whatever happened to the people that once lived there.

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Write your destiny and rise above fear as you step into a fantasy world unlike anything you've seen before. Fraught with unsettling mystery, the kingdom stands on a precipice. Now, you must embark on a journey, overcoming obstacles and forging bonds with friends. From the creative minds of the Persona series – Metaphor: ReFantazio marks Atlus' first-ever, full-scale fantasy RPG, brought to you by director Katsura Hashino, character designer Shigenori Soejima, and composer Shoji Meguro. Metaphor: Refantazio is developed by Studio Zero.

Clockwork Revolution

Clockwork Revolution is a time-bending steampunk first-person RPG. After stumbling across an incredible invention that allows you to travel into the past, you discover the city you call home—the vibrant steam-powered metropolis of Avalon—has been carefully crafted through the alteration of historical events. By traveling back to key moments, your interactions and choices will have a butterfly effect on the deep, narrative-driven world and characters of Avalon, causing them to change and react in unprecedented ways.

