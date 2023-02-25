Beyond The Long Night Confirmed For April 2023 Release Yogacast Games has confirmed this week that they will release Beyond The Long Night for PC via Steam on April 13th.

Noisy Head Games and Yogscast Games confirmed this week that we will be getting Beyond The Long Night on Steam this April. This twin-stick action roguelike takes you to the literal underground where you'll meet a cavalcade of new friends while defending territories against many a strange and threatening creature. What secrets does this newfound world hold, and how well can you help out the kingdom below? You'll be able to find out for yourself when the game is launched on April 13th. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer at the bottom as it shows off more of what's to come.

"Beyond the Long Night whisks players on an enchanting journey through the Dark Mountain, a whimsical subterranean world full of monsters, secrets and lovable characters captured within an endless time loop. Discover the Dark Mountain's secrets and learn more about the world each time you play, solving puzzles and befriending mountain folk on your journey to outrun a deadly storm and escape to the Overworld beyond. Uncover a trail of mysteries, complete side quests and discover secrets across multiple runs, all while acquiring, stacking and combining countless powers & upgrades to defeat the Dark Mountain's dangerous foes.

A charming single-player adventure set in a world caught within a time loop.

Shoot, dodge, throw items and use superpowers to fight your way through the Dark Mountain. All upgrades are infinitely stackable and combine with each other to create chaotic combinations.

Outrun a deadly storm that spreads from chamber to chamber, chasing you up the mountain.

A colourful cast of charming characters who remember you between runs.

Discover puzzles and secrets scattered throughout the world.

Randomly generated maps built from individually handcrafted rooms.

A killer soundtrack inspired by retro chip tune but with a modern twist.

The bunting has physics.

Motivational cows?!